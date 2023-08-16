PM demands textbooks, teachers be ready for new school year
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed off a dispatch on August 16, requesting actions be taken to guarantee textbooks and teachers for the coming 2023 - 2024 academic year.
Some textbooks of the new general education programme (Photo: VietnamPlus)Hanoi (VNA) –
The 11th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 29-NQ/TW, dated November 4, 2013 covers comprehensive reform of education and training to meet the demand of industrialisation and modernisation in the socialist-oriented market economy and international integration. Along with this, the National Assembly’s Resolution No 88/2014/QH13, dated November 28, 2014, and Resolution No 51/2017/QH14, dated November 21, 2017, on the same topic suggests the education sector stakeholders must actively prepare resources, with special attention to textbook and teacher-related issues.
However, compilation has been delayed, as has selection, printing and distribution of textbooks. There is also a shortage of teachers in certain localities, difficulties in the recruitment and shortcomings in the policies for teachers.
Given this, to prepare for the 2023 - 2024 academic year, PM Chinh asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to order the stakeholders engaged in compiling textbooks to review, transparently issue tenders for textbook printing and distribution, and immediately examine all the steps to fruition.
The MoET was told to direct localities to enhance the work, while providing textbook supports for poor, disadvantaged and ethnic minority students and those in remote areas.
It was asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct teacher recruitment, and make plans to ensure recruitment sources for localities.
In the dispatch, the PM also gave detailed directions on the issues to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and provincial-level People’s Committees./.