Business All northern border gates resume customs clearance after Tet Customs clearance activities have become normal again at all border gates in the northern region after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Business Semiconductor industry hoped to attract half of FDI investors in Da Nang Some potential investors are exploring investment chances in central Da Nang city, and its Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHPIZA) hopes that 50% of those FDI businesses will invest in the local semiconductor industry this year.

Business Infographic Vietnam the world’s second-largest shoe exporter Vietnam ranked second in the world, just after China, in footwear exports, with 1.5 billion pairs shipped overseas and a presence in 150 markets in 2022. Footwear exports last year brought in over 20.2 billion USD, marking the 26th consecutive year, since 1998, that footwear exports have been in the billion-dollar category.

Business THACO to unveil 28 new automobile models Vietnam’s Truong Hai Group Corporation (THACO) will unveil 9 models of passenger cars, 13 models of trucks and 6 models of buses, said Chairman of its Board of Directors Tran Ba Duong in his New Year message to employees.