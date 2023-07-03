Culture - Sports "Hanoi 12 days and nights" film's director passes away People’s Artist Bui Dinh Hac - director of the movie “Hanoi 12 days and nights” which is one of the best Vietnam war films about the struggles and courageous fight against American bombers during the historic air campaign Operation Linebacker II over Hanoi in December 1972 , passed away on July 1 in Hanoi at the age of 90, his family announced on July 2.