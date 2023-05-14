Local voters expressed their belief in the leadership and governance of the Party, NA, and Government, saying the Government and the PM have issued proper directions to tackle difficulties to support socio-economic recovery and development, improve people’s living standards, and step up the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

They also raised opinions about some issues relevant to enterprise development, job creation and maintenance, income improvement, housing and social security, along with the enforcement of legal rules on rights and interests of enterprises and workers.

The PM appreciated voters’ feedback and asked competent agencies and related sectors to respond to the opinions.

The Government will exert efforts to address those problems in the coming time, he affirmed.

On the occasion of the Workers’ Month in May, PM Chinh symbolically presented 200 gift packages to disadvantaged workers in Can Tho city./.

