The leader on November 4 issued a dispatch to relevant ministers, chairpersons of the People’s Committees of coastal cities and provinces over the issue.

In the dispatch, the PM stressed that progress has been made in the work over the past six years, yet limitations and shortcomings were revealed during the European Commission’s fourth inspection from October 10-18.

He also pointed to causes behind the problems, mainly the negligence of many relevant management agencies and localities.

Chinh emphasized the need to strictly handle organizations and individuals that commit violations, step up the communications work, amend and supplement relevant legal regulations, issue mechanisms and policies in support of fishermen’s livelihoods, and monitor fishing fleets.

Apart from a closer look on traceability, more attention should be paid to international cooperation, he added./.

VNA