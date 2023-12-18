Videos Hong Kong offers opportunities for Vietnamese students China’s special administrative region of Hong Kong has been creating favourable conditions for overseas intellectuals to come for study and work. To access this policy, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong has been proactively coordinating with Hong Kong educational facilities to present scholarships to Vietnamese students.

Videos Christmas trees bring hope to disadvantaged kids Christmas is a season of love and hope, and together we can make small wishes come true. “Make a wish come true” is an amazing initiative introduced by major hotels and resorts in the central city of Da Nang to support orphans or disadvantaged and less-fortunate children in the city.

Society 41st Esperanto youth joint conference held in Vietnam The Vietnam Esperanto Association (VEA) and the Vietnam Esperanto Youth Organisation (VEJO) on December 16 held the opening ceremony of the 41st Esperanto youth joint conference in Hanoi.