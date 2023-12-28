Business Buybacks of pre-maturity corporate bonds increase by 5.8% in 2023 Vietnam's corporate bonds worth 230.2 trillion VND (nearly 9.5 billion USD) had been redeemed before maturity by December 25, an increase of 5.8% compared to the figure in 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Deposit interest rates hit record low Savings interest rates have set a new record low of only 1.9% per year for a 1-2-month term.

Business Vietnam stays committed to developing clean and renewable energy Vietnam remains committed and focused on enhancing the development of hydrogen energy production and hydrogen-source fuels in regions with potential and advantages in renewable energy, close to major consumer markets.