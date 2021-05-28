PM orders removing difficulties in farm produce consumption for Bac Giang
The Prime Minister has tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade with removing difficulties in the consumption of agricultural products, especially lychee, for Bac Giang province that is now the country’s COVID-19 hotspot.
The main lychee harvest season will begin in mid-June. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the ministry will hold working sessions with the northern province, dubbed as Vietnam’s “lychee kingdom,” to set forth plans on lychee purchase and consumption.
At the same time, it needs to step up activities to boost domestic consumption and export, while closely coordinating with relevant ministries, agencies and localities to facilitate the circulation of the fruit.
COVID-19 prevention and control regulations must be always observed, the PM stressed.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, Bac Giang has 28,100 ha of lychee this year, with a total output of some 180,000 tonnes, up 15,000 tonnes from the previous year. The main lychee harvest season will begin in mid-June.
Amidst the pandemic, China - one of Bac Giang’s major lychee buyers - finds it hard to enter the locality.
Bac Giang has decided to establish two groups in charge of supporting lychee export at border gates in the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Lang Son./.