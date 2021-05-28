Business Eight wind power plants in Soc Trang to be finished by October Contractors building eight wind power plants in Soc Trang province have promised to speed up work so that they can begin generating electricity before the end of October.

Business Vietnamese customers remain loyal to local retail brands: Nielsen Vietnamese consumers are more and more interested in locally-made products and place greater trust in local retail brands, market researcher Nielsen has said.

Business Canadian firms seek trade, investment opportunities in Vietnam Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia and the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada (APFC) held a webinar on May 27 to discuss opportunities for local firms in investing in Vietnam under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).