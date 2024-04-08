Society Minister inspects IUU fishing prevention, control measures in Ba Ria-Vung Tau A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) led by Minister Le Minh Hoan on April 8 visited the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to inspect the implementation of policies regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention and control.

Videos OV students in France raise fund for island residents, soldiers at home The Union of Vietnam Students in France (UEVF) recently held a charity fair at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris to raise fund for residents and soldiers on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly).

Society Vessels involved in IUU fishing decline sharply in Ba Ria - Vung Tau The number of vessels from Ba Ria - Vung Tau committing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing has fallen sharply, especially since this southern province signed a coordination deal with law enforcement forces at sea in 2022, reported the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Poor Khmer households in An Giang given gifts on Chol Chnam Thmay Festival Hundreds of poor households of the Khmer ethnic minority group in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 7 received gifts from the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Loc Troi Group JSC and the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) Festival.