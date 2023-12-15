PM Pham Minh Chinh starts Japan trip
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Tokyo on December 15, starting his four-day trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities in Japan, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.
VNA
VNA
