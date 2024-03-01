Business Vietnam to join conference on global agricultural supply chain connection Vietnamese businesses operating in agriculture will attend the Agricultural Supply Chain Asia conference (ASCA) co-hosted by the US Grains Council, the US Wheat Associates, and the US Soybean Export Council from March 18 – 20, according to the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business HCM City export furniture fair to take place from March 6-9 Ho Chi Minh City's export furniture fair (HawaExpo 2024) will take place in the southern largest economic hub from March 6-9 with most of the exhibition space and trade promotion activities prioritised for domestic businesses, the organiser Viforest Fair has announced.

Business Binh Duong industrial production increases sharply The index of industrial production (IIP) of the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong in January rose by 27.77% against the same period last year and increased by 99.29% compared to that of the previous month.

Business Binh Phuoc seeks investments from EU businesses Representatives of more than 100 enterprises from 27 European countries and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) will attend the “Business Connection Forum – Industry, Trade, and High-tech Agriculture EuroCham – Binh Phuoc province in 2024” that is slated to take place in Dong Xoai city in the southern province on March 12.