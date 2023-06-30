Xu Liping, director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said China and Vietnam signed various bilateral cooperation agreements in the fields of maritime cooperation, market supervision, and border gate construction.

The two sides reached common understanding on controlling disagreement in the sea issue, speeding up consultations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea, thereby enhancing political mutual trust between the two countries.

Regarding Vietnam’s position at the World Economic Forum meeting, Xu held that Vietnam has a prominent position at this meeting.

This has strengthened confidence for countries around the world, especially developing countries, in overcoming the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, soon recovering and developing further, which shows Vietnam’s international influence, he added./.

