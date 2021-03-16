Politics Permanent Cabinet members discuss expressway toll collections It is necessary to consider building a mechanism for expressway toll collections through toll booths on expressways invested by the State, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 15.

Politics 14th National Assembly contributes greatly to national success A draft report on the work of the 14th National Assembly was at the centre of attention at the NA Standing Committee’s meeting on March 15, which highlighted the contribution of the legislature to the overall success of the country in the past tenure.

Politics Hanoi has 33 self-nominated candidates for upcoming elections Hanoi has 33 self-nominated candidates in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the 16th municipal People’s Council, a conference heard on March 15.

Politics Vietnam stands for election to UNHRC in 2023-2025 tenure Vietnam is running for election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the 2023-2025 tenure with a hope to contribute more to the world’s joint efforts to promote and protect human rights.