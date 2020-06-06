Politics Greetings to Denmark on Constitution Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 5 sent his greetings to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on the European country’s Constitution Day.

Politics Permanent gov’t members discuss cooperation projects with Laos Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a meeting of permanent government members in Hanoi on June 3 to review and boost the implementation of collaboration projects and programmes with Laos under agreements signed between the two countries’ leaders.

Politics Development of national defence-security industry reviewed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a conference in Hanoi on June 3 reviewing the construction and development of the national defence-security industry.

Politics Party, State leaders bid farewell to former Chairman of National Assembly office A high-level funeral was held on June 3 morning for Vu Mao, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly (NA) and former Chairman of the NA Office.