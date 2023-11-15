Politics Ho Chi Minh City strengthens relations with China’s Shanghai city A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Chen Jining, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai on November 14 within the framework of their working trip to China from November 13-18.

Politics Vietnam to help seek solutions to Asia-Pacific, UNESCO issues: official As the Vice President representing the Asia-Pacific of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Vietnam will help build consensus and seek appropriate solutions to urgent issues of the Asia-Pacific and UNESCO, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong arrives in San Francisco, starting working programme at APEC 2023 President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at San Francisco, the US, on November 14 morning (local time), starting their participation in the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.