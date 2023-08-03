Business Passengers welcome VNeID use for air travel check-in As Noi Bai International Airport officially started the implementation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV)’ s direction on the use of Level 2 electronic identification (VNeID) authentication for air passengers on domestic flights from August 2, the airport saw passengers eager to the application.

Business Reference exchange rate up 30 VND on August 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,803 VND/USD on August 3, up 30 VND from the previous day.

Business VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023 to take place this month The 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.