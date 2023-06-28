With many years of research on Vietnam's fruits that have potential and advantages for being exported to the UK market, TT Meridian, a company specializing in the distribution of Vietnamese agricultural products in the European country, sees bright prospects for durian export to this market.

According to TT Meridian leader, the UK market has many customer segments. Vietnamese durian can target Asian customers as well as manufacturers and processors of durian products, such as ice cream, yogurt and smoothies.

To stand firm in this competitive market, however, it is a need to make some changes. One of the difficulties for durian exporters is the procedure for getting a certificate of origin for shipments from the Vietnamese authorities.

Once difficulties are removed, Vietnamese durian can maintain a stable market share in the UK.

Currently, the specialty is emerging as the product with the most outstanding export performance. In the first five months of this year, exports of the fruit have pocketed over 500 million USD, 18 times higher than the same period last year./.

VNA