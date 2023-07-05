Business HCM City’s H2 positive growth scenario requires 155,000-165,000 jobs If the global economy and Vietnamese one grow positively in the second half of this year, Ho Chi Minh City’s labour market will need 155,000-165,000 more jobs, according to the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI) under the Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Labour, Valids and Social Affairs.

Business Value-added tax cut welcomed Consumers and producers are happy to see the implementation of the 2% reduction of value-added tax (VAT) for products starting from July 1.

Business OVs help popularise Vietnamese products The more than 5 million Vietnamese people living and working in 130 countries have helped bring Vietnamese goods, especially farm produce, to the world.

Business Electronic payment continues to flourish in Vietnam The trend of electronic and non-cash payments in the Vietnamese economy in 2023 continued to record growth of 52.35% in volume over the same period last year.