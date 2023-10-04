Pre-feasibility study report of Hanoi’s metro line No.5 approved
The State Appraisal Council has approved the pre-feasibility study report of Hanoi’s urban metro line No5 project from Van Cao Road to Hoa Lac Road.
According to Decision No.1514, which was signed by the head of the council and also Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, project No.5 consists of 14 content areas for appraisal.
The preliminary total investment for the project is estimated to be 65.4 trillion VND (2.68 billion USD), using the city’s budget.
The metro line No.5 will be built following the standard double-track gauge of 1,435mm as it connects the major stations of Van Cao, Ngoc Khanh, Lang, and Hoa Lac. With a total length of 38.43 kilometres, the route runs 6.5 kilometres underground, two kilometres on elevated sections and 29.93 kilometres at ground level.
The project includes 21 stations, including six underground stations, one elevated station, and 14 ground-level stations.
Depot No1 is located in Son Dong commune in Hoai Duc district, covering an area of approximately 18 hectares. Depot No2 is located in Yen Binh commune, Thach That district, covering an area of approximately 6.9 hectares.
The plan is to have 26 four-carriage trains operating in 2025 which will increase to 37 four-carriage trains in 2035 and more 38 six-carriage trains in 2050. Further clarification will be provided regarding the suitable train operation plan to meet transportation needs and maximise the effectiveness of investment funds.
To secure the funds for the construction of metro line No.5, the project is balanced within the mid-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, with additional allocations possible in the 2026-2030 period.
The project is expected to operate trial runs at the end of 2025.
The metro line No.5, passing through the capital city’s inner districts of Ba Dinh, Dong Da, Cau Giay, Nam Tu Liem and outer districts of Hoai Duc, Quoc Oai and Thach That, will connect crowded residential areas with the satellite residential area of Hoa Lac, in a bid to reduce population density in overcrowded districts.
The urban metro line No.5, once established, will connect with metro lines No2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8, enabling quick and convenient commuting from suburban areas to the city centre./.