Society Programme helps French students get insights into Vietnamese culture The “Tremplin pour le Vietnam” (Springboard to Vietnam) project - a collaboration between France's Paul-Valery Montpellier III University and the University of Languages and International Studies (ULIS) - Vietnam National University, Hanoi, has affirmed its role as a bridge to connect French young people with Vietnamese culture and language.

Society Hung Yen’s infrastructure to get facelift The northern province of Hung Yen will spend money upgrading local infrastructure under a resolution adopted at the 16th session of the provincial 17th-tenure People’s Council for 2021-2026 on October 2.

Society Book on Cuba-Vietnam relationship introduced The National Political Publishing House held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the book entitled "Cuba - Vietnam: Two Nations, One History”.

Society President ratifies agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Czech Republic President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision ratifying the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, as recently proposed by the Government.