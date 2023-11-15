Videos Festival aims to preserve traditional craft villages The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 is now underway at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi, featuring around 300 booths exhibiting signature products from craft villages around Vietnam as well as other intriguing activities.

Videos Vietnam to export first batch of bird’s nests to China China’s General Administration of Customs has granted official permission to a Vietnamese company to export bird’s nests to the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced recently.

Videos Luxury cruise ship brings 3,000 tourists to central localities A Celebrity Cruises ship with more than 3,000 passengers and crew on board berthed at Chan May port, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on November 12.

Videos Largest golf complex in Mekong Delta opens Royal Long An Golf and Villas was opened recently in Binh Hoa An commune in Duc Hue district, Long An province; the largest of its kind in the Mekong Delta.