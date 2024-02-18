Videos Da Nang aiming to become int’l wedding destination Boasting advantages in tropical natural resources, unique cultural values, and attractive event costs, the central city of Da Nang has been gaining popularity as a wedding destination among couples and families from a range of different countries.

Videos Thung Nai - A highlight of Hoa Binh Lake tourist site Often referred to as “Ha Long Bay on Land,” the Hoa Binh Lake Tourist Area boasts a range of captivating attractions. With 47 islands, it offers fresh air, natural landscapes, and unique national cultural treasures that lure both domestic and international tourists. Join us to visit Thung Nai, a highlight of the Hoa Binh Lake Tourist Area.

Videos Enjoying tea on Moc Chau Plateau Moc Chau Plateau, in the northwestern province of Son La, sits at an altitude of over 1,000 metres above sea level, and is blessed by a cool climate throughout the year. It captivates visitors not only with its pristine white mustard fields and vibrant wild sunflowers, but also with lush green tea hills stretching into the distance.

Videos Party leader's book on socialism introduced in Cuba The book on theory and practice of socialism in Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has been introduced in Havana, Cuba recently.