President attends pen-brush opening ceremony
President Vo Van Thuong on February 18 offered incense and attended the Lunar New Year pen-brush opening ceremony at a memorial area dedicated to national hero and world cultural eminent personality Nguyen Trai in Nhi Khe commune in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin.
VNA
VNA
