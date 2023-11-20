President Vo Van Thuong and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam attended activities of the week and made important contributions to its success.

The Vietnamese leader raised ideas and proposals aimed at responding to urgent issues of the world economy, particularly the requirement for a new mindset that is inclusive, harmonious, and humane.

On this occasion, President Thuong engaged in many meetings with leaders of other APEC economies and guests. At those events, APEC leaders and guests spoke highly of Vietnam’s stature and role and agreed to increase mutual visits, step up cooperation and support each other at regional and international forums.

At bilateral meeting with the US side, both sides agreed to make efforts to continue implementing the agreements reached between the two countries’ leaders and the joint statement on the elevation of bilateral relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership.

US enterprises showed their high interest in the Vietnamese market and pledged to keep expanding investment and business activities in Vietnam, especially in the fields of high technology, infrastructure, and energy.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023 held special significance as it marked 25 years since Vietnam became a member of APEC.

The hosting of APEC for the third time, in 2027, will once again demonstrate the country’s strategic vision on the Asia-Pacific and also be a vivid illustration of APEC members and the international community’s trust in Vietnam’s role and stature in the international arena./.

VNA