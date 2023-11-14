Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 14 to attend the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US from November 14-17 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

President Thuong and his spouse are accompanied by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh, among others.

The Asia-Pacific region and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum are important priorities in Vietnam's foreign policy which aims to foster and enhance multilateral diplomacy, helping to protect and promote security and development interests and elevating the country's position.

Since Vietnam joined APEC 25 years ago, Vietnam has made positive and active contributions to the forum, proposing many initiatives and cooperation projects that are highly appreciated by other APEC members, contributing to promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and economic connection in the region, and maintaining APEC's role as a leading economic connection mechanism in Asia - Pacific.

Meanwhile, Vietnam - US relations have been developing strongly in the past time with a milestone marking the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations on the occasion of US President Joe Biden's State visit to Vietnam in September 2023 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The two sides have signed many cooperation agreements on economy, science-technology, education-training, and humanitarian issues, including commercial contracts with a total value of over 10 billion USD.

With the special significance of this year's APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and in the context of the Vietnam – US growing relations, President Thuong's trip to attend the event and his bilateral activities are of importance both multilaterally and bilaterally, helping to maintain and strengthen external relations for peace, stability, and favourable conditions for the country's development.

The theme of this year’s APEC is “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”. With a focus on connectivity, innovation and inclusiveness, APEC leaders will look into many issues of the global economy's concern, including the maintenance of sustainable supply chains, digital transformation, digital trade, energy transition, climate change fight, and green economy.

One of the purposes of APEC 2023 is to mark 30 years since the first APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was held in the US. The US’s hosting of the meeting for the third time shows its commitment to regional economic development as well as its sense of responsibility towards the global economy./.