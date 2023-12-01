Radio and television broadcasting station NHK wrote that the Vietnamese President mentioned the countries’ joint statement on elevating bilateral relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership, which he said has opened up a new chapter of their ties.

The speech was concluded with an appeal for joint determination to be made to turn the countries’ relations into truly sincere friendship, trustworthy partnership, and strategic cooperation for sustainable future. The remark received a big round of applause from the audience, according to NHK.

Other major media agencies of Japan like Nikkei, Sankei, and Jiji also covered the President’s speech, reporting that he affirmed Japan is an important economic partner of Vietnam and stressed the necessity to build political trust and cooperate in the field of clean energy.

Japan News on November 29 spotlighted the State leader’s meeting with the Japanese families who used to host him during the countries’ youth exchanges held by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Miyazaki prefecture in 1997 and Akita prefecture in 2011.

The newspaper quoted the leader as saying that he was greatly impressed with the cultural experiences during the programmes. He also underlined the importance of grassroots-level and youth exchanges to bilateral relations./.

VNA