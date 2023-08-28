Business Vietnam, Singapore reinforce economic connectivity in five pillars The 17th Vietnam - Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting took place in Hanoi on August 27 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

Business Reference exchange rate up 44 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,942 VND/USD on August 28, up 44 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 25).

Business Logistics - A lever for agricultural exports to take off High costs, a shortage of warehousing space, and a lack of uniform infrastructure have made logistics a barrier for agricultural exports, though Vietnamese fruit and vegetables have found favour among consumers around the world.