Prime Minister holds talks with Turkish Vice President
On November 29 (local time), Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz chaired a ceremony to welcome Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh who is on an official visit to Türkiye. Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.
VNA
VNA
