Videos Quang Ninh serves first Chinese cruise ship tourists in 2023 Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun docked at the Ha Long International Cruise Port in Quang Ninh province on November 28, bringing over 720 visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.

Videos Hanoi named among top 100 best cities in the world Hanoi was the sole representative from Vietnam to feature in the top 100 best cities in the world in 2024, released by newswire World’s Best Cities, with the capital ranking 96th overall.

Videos President meets with Japanese Emperor President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse met with Emperor Naruhito and the Queen of Japan on November 28.