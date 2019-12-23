Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau upgrades infrastructure to attract investors Developing infrastructure is an indispensable trend that the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is following to achieve the goal of comprehensive development, the provincial People’s Committee has said.

Business Power supply to be ensured next year Power supply for production and domestic consumption in 2020 would be ensured, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Reference exchange rate down on December 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,159 VND/USD on December 23, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 20).