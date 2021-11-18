Business Suggestions made for sustainable development of maritime economy To successfully carry out the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam’s maritime economy, due attention is needed to science - technology, overhaul of relevant laws and policies, and enhancement of international cooperation, according to experts.

Vietnam wins big tea contract with Malaysian partner Nam Son Co., Ltd and Asia Tea of Vietnam will supply tea to Kong Wooi Fong Tea Merchants Sdn Bhd based in Malaysia under a contract worth up to 2 million USD.

Binh Duong remains attractive to foreign investors The southern province of Binh Duong attracted 59 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first 10 months of this year, a local official told a conference on November 19.

Black Friday 2021 launched in HCM City The shopping festival Black Friday, modelled after the biggest shopping event of the year in the US, was kicked off on November 19 in Ho Chi Minh City with many shopping centres and stores offering discounts of up to 70 percent. It is expected to last until the end of this month.