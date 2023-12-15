Programme introducing UK food held in Hanoi, HCM City
The UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Annam Gourmet supermarket chain, on December 14 launched a programme named “GREAT Food for the Season”, aiming to introduce to local consumers a series of specialty products from famous British food brands.
Specialty products from famous British food brands (Photo: Annam Gourmet)HCM City (VNA) – The UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Annam Gourmet supermarket chain, on December 14 launched a programme named “GREAT Food for the Season”, aiming to introduce to local consumers a series of specialty products from famous British food brands.
Held at 10 shops of Annam Gourmet in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City until the end of December 31, the programme has brought more than 200 food and beverage products such as tea, cake, candy, and wine.
UK Consul General in HCM City Emily Hamblin said that “GREAT Food for the Season” is a great series of activities to end 2023, when the UK and Vietnam are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.
The programme aims to meet the growing demand for high-end products of both Vietnamese and foreigners in Vietnam. The organisers also offer discounts of up to 50% for chocolate and 10% for Christmas products. At the same time, UK product trial events are also held at five shops on December 14-15 and December 21-22./.