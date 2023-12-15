Business Vietnam seeks US support in high-tech infrastructure development Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy has called on the US to support the development of high-tech infrastructure in Vietnam.

Business HCM City works to better investment climate for Japanese firms Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City had a roundtable with Japanese businesses on December 14 to tackle difficulties facing the firms and share information about the southern economic hub’s investment cooperation demand.

Business Measures sought to increase localisation rate in wind, solar power development Experts sought measures to increase the localisation rate in wind and solar power development in Vietnam during a conference in Hanoi on December 14, aiming to realise the Party and State’s orientations and policies regarding technology application, transfer and development in the energy industry.