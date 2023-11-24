Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien stressed solidarity is a valuable tradition of Vietnam.

He noted that the strength of the great national solidarity is one of the most important resources for the Party, people, and army to successfully implement the reform process towards prosperity, democracy, fairness, and civilisation.

The solidarity-culture week is set to feature art performance festivals, programmes to enact festivals and cultural rituals, those to introduce traditional foods and costumes, and a photo exhibition.

The annual event aims to promote the national solidarity spirit, and honour, preserve, and promote values of the cultural heritage of the country's 54 ethnic groups, contributing to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving and practicing culture./.

VNA