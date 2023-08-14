According to the General Statistics Office in the second quarter of this year, Vietnam posted an economic growth rate of 4.14%, higher than the 3.28% recorded in the first quarter of this year.

The results showed the efficiency of policies and measures put forth by the Government.

In the second quarter, over 5.93 billion USD of public investment was disbursed, completing nearly 20% of the annual plan.

The total disbursement in the first half of this year was estimated at over 9.6 billion USD, up 20.5% year on year.

Notably, many projects in the socio-economic recovery and development programme have had their investment procedure completed.

This will make the disbursement of public investment capital this year faster than previous years./.

VNA