Public Security Ministry’s search-and-rescue team returns from Turkey
A search-and-rescue team of the Ministry of Public Security returned to Hanoi on February 19 after completing its 10-day mission of helping with the search and rescue of earthquake victims in Turkey.
The team has fulfilled all the tasks assigned by the Turkish side, searching for victims at three areas.
The team, in coordination with local and international forces, saved a survivor and took out the bodies of 14 victims. It was appreciated for its whole-heartedness and professionalism in working.
Earlier, Vietnamese military personnel and police officers were deployed to Turkey and Syria to help address the consequences of the devastating earthquake.
The 24-member police rescue team operated in Adiyaman city.
The 76-member military search and rescue team is working in Hatay province./.