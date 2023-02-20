The team has fulfilled all the tasks assigned by the Turkish side, searching for victims at three areas.

The team, in coordination with local and international forces, saved a survivor and took out the bodies of 14 victims. It was appreciated for its whole-heartedness and professionalism in working.

Earlier, Vietnamese military personnel and police officers were deployed to Turkey and Syria to help address the consequences of the devastating earthquake.

The 24-member police rescue team operated in Adiyaman city.

The 76-member military search and rescue team is working in Hatay province./.

VNA