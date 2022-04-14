Business Capital mobilisation through corporate bonds may decrease sharply The scale of capital mobilisation through corporate bonds is forecast to decrease sharply, but there will be a drastic change in quality, according to a study on the corporate bond market by FiinRatings.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 14, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Cashless payments are here to stay Cashless payments have become a norm in many countries in recent years, bringing great benefits to individuals in the payment process.

Business Infographic (interactive) Seafood export enjoys strong surge in Q1 Vietnam shipped more than 2.4 million USD worth of seafood products abroad in the first three months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 38.7%.