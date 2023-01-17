Business Vietnam-Australia trade hits record high in 2022 Two-way trade between Vietnam and Australia enjoyed a record year-on-year growth of 26.91% to 15.7 billion USD in 2022, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 17, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Videos Automobile sales increase 33% in 2022 Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold over 404,00 vehicles of all kinds last year, an annual rise of 33%.