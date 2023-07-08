Business Vietnamese firms urged to shift to official cross-border exports The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is collecting opinions on amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree No. 14/2018/ND-CP detailing border trade activities in order to speed up the shift to official export.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau to become national marine economic hub The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to become a national marine economic hub and a maritime service centre of Southeast Asia by 2050.

Business Vietnam, France eye green, sustainable development The Vietnam-France 2023 Economic Forum, themed "Towards green and sustainable development", was held in Hanoi on July 7, aiming to honour the close relationship between the two countries as well as offer a chance for policy makers, businesses and scholars to exchange cooperation plans.

Business Binh Dinh province calls for more Japanese investment The south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh always wants to strengthen cooperation with Japanese firms, a local official affirmed at an investment and trade promotion conference in Quy Nhon city on July 7.