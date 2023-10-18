Business Quang Binh province licences 435 new firms, 25 new projects The central province of Quang Binh’s Department of Planning and Investment has so far this year granted new registration certificates for the establishment of 435 enterprises, whose capital totals more than 5.24 trillion VND (213.26 million USD).

Business Long An promotes trade links with RoK firms The Mekong Delta province of Long An’s Department of Industry and Trade on October 18 held a business networking event for local firms to meet and exchange information with the Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and a Korean business delegation.

Business Drastic measures needed to remove Vietnam from money laundering grey list: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has urged drastic measures to lift Vietnam out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s list of Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring (grey list) within two years.

Business IMF maintains forecast for Vietnam’s 2023 GDP growth at 4.7% Experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintained their forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 4.7% in 2023 but expressed their optimism about the medium-term prospects, with GDP growth predicted to reach 5.8% in 2024 and 6.9% in 2025.