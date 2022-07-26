Reburial service for martyrs held in Tay Ninh, Dong Thap
A ceremony was held at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 26 to rebury the remains of 255 fallen combatants found in the locality and repatriated from Cambodia.
This was a meaningful activity on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), demonstrating profound respect and gratitude for heroes and martyrs who fought and sacrificed for the cause of national liberation and reunification and international mission.
In the 2021-2022 dry season from December to May, K70 and K71 teams searched, gathered and repatriated the remains of 238 martyrs from Cambodia and the remains of 17 martyrs in different localities of the province.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Duc Trong, who is head of the provincial steering committee for searching, gathering and identifying the remains of martyrs, said that during the struggles to fight foreign colonists and imperialists and protect the border, millions of Vietnamese people laid down their lives.
Over the past years, the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people have paid attention to the search and reburial of martyrs’ remains.
The Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery is currently the resting place of nearly 14,000 martyrs who sacrificed in the resistance war against US imperialists and for international mission in Cambodia.
The ceremony held in Dong Thap to rebury remains of 80 martyrs. (Photo: VNA)On the same day, a similar ceremony was held at Tam Nong Martyrs’ Cemetery in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to reburial the remains of 80 martyrs. Of those, the remains of 75 martyrs had been found in Preyveng province of Cambodia./.