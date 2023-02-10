Business Vietnam’s rice exports predicted to drop in 2023 Vietnam’s rice exports are predicted to reach just 6 million tonnes this year, lower than last year's figure due to limited supply and inventories, said businesses.

Business Measures sought to promote farm produce exports through northern border gates The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the People’s Committee of the northern border province of Lao Cai on February 10 jointly held an agricultural product connection forum, which focused on seeking ways to promote farm produce trade between Vietnam and China.

Business Vietnam to have 30 airports by 2030: draft planning Vietnam will have a total of 30 airports by 2030 including 14 serving international flights, according to a draft plan that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has submitted to the Ministry of Transport recently.