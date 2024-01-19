Business Korean, Singaporean businesses seek investment opportunities in Can Tho Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu on January 18 met with representatives from the Republic of Korea’s SK Energy Co., Ltd. and Singapore’s Vietnam Draco Environment Co., Ltd. who are seeking investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city.

Business HCM City business union proposes measures to speed up green growth The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations (HUBA) has proposed a number of measures to help businesses overcome challenges and foster green growth and digital transformation this year.

Business Rooms to be added to hotel real estate market: Savills Vietnam The hotel real estate market in Vietnam, particularly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, is predicted to see a big supply thanks to new projects in the 2024-2026 period, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business EVN kicks off circuit-3 500kV transmission line sections Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and its National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) on January 18 simultaneously began the construction of various 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, and Thai Binh.