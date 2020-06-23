Business PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

Business Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China The Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) on June 22 granted transaction codes to two Vietnamese companies to export dairy products to China, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets.

Business Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20 percent to 30 percent to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance recently made public for comments.

Business Can Tho, Switzerland strengthen multifaceted cooperation The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho wishes to receive continued support from Switzerland and the World Bank in climate change response, urban development, and tourism-trade-service development, said a local official.