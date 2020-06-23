Reference exchange kept unchanged on June 23
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND per USD on June 23, unchanged from the previous day.
Transactions at BIDV (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,938 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,544 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on June 22.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Techcombank also lowered both rates by 8 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,102 VND/USD (buying), and 23,302 VND/USD (selling)./.
