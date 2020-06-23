Reference exchange kept unchanged on June 23 hinh anh 1Transactions at BIDV (Source: VNA)
 
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND per USD on June 23, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,938 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,544 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on June 22.

Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.

Techcombank also lowered both rates by 8 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,102 VND/USD (buying), and 23,302 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA