The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,115 VND per USD on August 6, up 15 VND from August 5.

(Photo: VNA)

The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,115 VND per USD on August 6, up 15 VND from August 5.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,808 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,422 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks rose sharply.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,215 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,335 VND/USD, up 55 VND from the same time on August 5.The rates at BIDV went up 50 VND to 23,210 VND/USD (buying) and 23,330 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank raised both rates by 55 VND at 23,195 VND/USD (buying) and 23,335 VND/USD (selling).-VNA