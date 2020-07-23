Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on July 23
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,220 VND per USD on July 23, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,917 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,523 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 22.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.
Both rates at Techcombank also remained unchanged at 23,075 VND/USD (buying) and 23,275 VND/USD (selling)./.