Business European firms more positive about Vietnam’s business climate European businesses are more positive about Vietnam’s trade and investment environment in the first few months after COVID-19, the Business Climate Index (BCI) unveiled by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on July 22 showed.

Business Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical faces revenue slump Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), reported total revenue of more than 31.7 trillion VND (1.36 billion USD) in the first half of this year, down 38 percent against last year.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Dien Bien - Hai Phong flights Vietnam Airlines on July 22 launched a new domestic route linking the northwestern province of Dien Bien and the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business Business licences to be required for internal transport Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.