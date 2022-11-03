Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on November 3
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,687 VND/USD on November 3, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,871 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,503 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:40 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,591 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,871 VND/USD, both down 1 VND from the end of the November 2 session.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous session at 24,562 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,872 VND/USD (selling)./.