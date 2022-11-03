Business Vietnam-China int’l trade fair opens in Lang Son The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of Lang Son province jointly kicked off the Vietnam – China International Trade Fair on November 2.

Business New opportunities for banana exports to China: Minister The Protocol recently signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) will bring opportunities and benefits to Vietnamese banana growers and exporters, said MARD Minister Le Minh Hoan.