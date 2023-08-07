Reference exchange rate down 10 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,815 VND/USD on August 7, down 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 4).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,005 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,624 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates decreased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,525 VND/USD (buying) and 23,895 VND/USD (selling), both down 35 VND from the end of August 4.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut 25 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,580 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,880 VND/USD.
During the week from July 31 to August 4, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on most days except for Tuesday. It ended the week up 67 VND./.