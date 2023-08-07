Videos Mobile phone, QR code payments soar in popularity Electronic and cashless payments saw significant increases in Vietnam in the first half of this year, with internet transactions growing by 76% in volume and 1.79% in value.

Business Vietnam’s auto industry needs deeper involvement in global supply: experts Vietnamese enterprises in the auto industry are not deeply involved in the global supply chain. To become global suppliers, domestic enterprises must be consistent with the management culture and business philosophy of global manufacturers, experts have said.

Business Vietnam's rice export prices reach 15-year high Prices of Vietnam’s rice exports have reached the highest level in 15 years following export restrictions in some countries.