Business Retail-service revenue increases 5.3 percent in June Retail and service revenue amounted to some 2.38 quadrillion VND (103 billion USD) in June, up 6.2 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year.

Business World Bank Hanoi office has new head From July 1, Mme. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.

Business Vietnam-Malaysia relations to see positive changes after signing of RCEP The trade and economic relations between Vietnam and Malaysia will see positive changes after the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is signed, said Professor Hoo Ke Ping, a Malaysian economic and political analyst.

Business Over 1.4 billion USD raised via G-bond auctions in June A total of nearly 32.6 trillion VND (over 1.4 billion USD) was raised by the State Treasury through 16 G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June.