Reference exchange rate down 10 VND
Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,225 VND per USD on July 1, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,921 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,528 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight decreases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from July 1.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,294 VND/USD, both down 12 VND./.