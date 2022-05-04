Reference exchange rate down 12 VND after holidays
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,128 VND/USD on May 4, down 12 VND from the rate on the last working day before the four-day national holiday (April 29).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,821 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,434 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from April 29.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,100 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from April 25-29, the daily reference exchange rate generally followed an uptrend and ended the week up 12 VND./.