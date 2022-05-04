Business Vietnam enjoys high trade surplus in agricultural, forestry, aquatic exports Total foreign trade in agricultural, forestry and aquatic products hit some 31.8 billion USD in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 7 percent against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam yields 2.6 million tonnes of aquatic products in four months Vietnam produced over 2.6 million tonnes of aquatic products in the first four months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 2.2 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Domestic timber key to a sustainable industry Tight timber supply, coupled with transport delays, has been holding back furniture manufacturers, exposing the need for domestic substitution for imported timber.

Business Tourists to Da Nang on holiday surge The central city of Da Nang welcomed more than 254,000 tourists in the four-day holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), a 3.4-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.