Business Removing bottlenecks, redirecting markets help boost export recovery The slow recovery of the world economy, high inflation in many countries, and a decline in purchasing power have had a strong impact on Vietnam's production and export activities.

Business Binh Duong draws strong domestic investment inflows The southern province of Binh Duong, known as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), has witnessed a surge in domestic investment inflows recently.

Business HCM City eyes more new metro lines to enhance connectivity Ho Chi Minh City plans to add three more metro lines to connect Tan Son Nhat International Airport and the Can Gio Sea Encroachment Project to the national railway system, and two national railway stations in the city, according to its Department of Transport.

Business Bad debts skyrocket in wake of poor business performance Total non-performing loans (NPLs) at many banks surged in the first half of this year due to the poor business performance of the whole economy, and experts forecast the trend will continue.