Reference exchange rate down 13 VND on August 8
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,802 VND/USD on August 8, down 13 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,992 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,611 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued to fall.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,520 VND/USD (buying) and 23,890 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of August 7.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut 10 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,570 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,870 VND/USD./.