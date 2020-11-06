Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND per USD on November 6, down 15 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,880 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,490 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from the day before.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).

Techcombank adjusted down 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,066 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,266 VND/USD./.