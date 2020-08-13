Business Can Tho city takes measures to boost economic recovery The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has taken many measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic and is determined to achieve the highest possible socio-economic indicators, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Vietnamese products hold dominant position in local distribution network The “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods” campaign has helped raise consumer awareness about locally-produced goods and services, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said on August 12.

Business Fuel prices cut slightly on August 12 Retail prices of some petrol products were reduced slightly in the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, with effect from 3pm on August 12.