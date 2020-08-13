Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on August 13
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on August 13, down 2 VND compared to that on August 12.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on August 13, down 2 VND compared to that on August 12.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,903 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,511 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD./.