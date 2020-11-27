Business Vietnam, Italy seek ways to bolster economic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy organised an online forum on Vietnam-Italy economic cooperation to beef up bilateral economic relations on November 26.

Business Remittances to Vietnam exceeds 71 bln USD The number of overseas Vietnamese has increased by 800,000 in the past five years, contributing remittances worth over 71 billion USD

Business MoIT pledges to do its best to support Korean firms: Minister The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will make every endeavour to support Korean enterprises and attract high-quality investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Minister Tran Tuan Anh told a workshop hosted by the MoIT in Hanoi on November 26.

Business Vietnam, India seek to promote fishery cooperation Enhancing fishery cooperation between Vietnam and India was the theme of the opening session of the online fisheries expo and conference which is taking place with the theme of 'FISH MART' from November 24 to 30.