Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on November 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on November 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw a slight rise.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from November 25.
BIDV also added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 3 VND to the buying rate at 23,057 VND/USD and 6 VND to the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
During the week from November 23 to 27, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend throughout the week. It ended the week down 13 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning.
The rates listed at most commercial banks fluctuated during the week but generally ended the week lower than on Monday./.